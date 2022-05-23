Man struck and killed on I-270 on the west side; driver located after leaving scene

Deputies initially responded to the report of a pedestrian struck in the southbound lanes of I-270 at Broad Street.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 Monday afternoon.

Deputies initially responded to the report of a pedestrian struck in the southbound lanes of I-270 at Broad Street around 12:40 p.m., according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a man with a disabled vehicle was walking in the berm on the west side of the freeway.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck crossed onto the berm for an unknown reason and struck the man before leaving the area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 12:52 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the release of the man’s name is pending family notification.

The driver of the pickup truck was later located by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-270 were closed as authorities investigated the crash. All lanes have since reopened.