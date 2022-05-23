x
Police: 2-year-old girl seriously injured in Hilliard hit-and-run crash

Arriving officers “immediately” transported the girl to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Hilliard Monday morning. 

Hilliard police responded to a report of a child in the roadway around 8:40 a.m. near 8457 Fishinger Road. 

According to a spokesperson with the department, arriving officers “immediately” transported the girl to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. 

Police said they are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run crash and have not yet found the suspected car involved. 

Fishinger Road, between Smiley and Dublin roads, is currently closed as police investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

