Police: 2-year-old girl seriously injured in Hilliard hit-and-run crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Hilliard Monday morning.

Hilliard police responded to a report of a child in the roadway around 8:40 a.m. near 8457 Fishinger Road.

According to a spokesperson with the department, arriving officers “immediately” transported the girl to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run crash and have not yet found the suspected car involved.

Fishinger Road, between Smiley and Dublin roads, is currently closed as police investigate the incident.