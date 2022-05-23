Man in custody after SWAT standoff that prompted west Columbus elementary school to close

As a precaution, a spokesperson with Southwestern City Schools said the elementary school would remain closed Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff Monday morning that prompted a nearby west Columbus elementary school to close.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team members surrounded a home on Darbyhurst Road were officials said a man was believed to be barricaded inside.

That man was taken into custody a short time later and officials said no one was injured in the process.

Prairie Lincoln Elementary School closed as a precaution in response to the standoff and staff members were asked to not report to the building. The school will remain closed Monday.