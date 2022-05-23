Man in custody after SWAT standoff that prompted west Columbus elementary school to close

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff Monday morning that prompted a nearby west Columbus elementary school to close.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team members surrounded a home on Darbyhurst Road were officials said a man was believed to be barricaded inside.
That man was taken into custody a short time later and officials said no one was injured in the process.
Prairie Lincoln Elementary School closed as a precaution in response to the standoff and staff members were asked to not report to the building. The school will remain closed Monday.
It is unknown if the man will face any charges at this time.