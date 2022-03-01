x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 critical after shooting in Reynoldsburg

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at 162 Tussing Park Drive, according to Columbus Police.
Credit: KFMB

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in Reynoldsburg early Tuesday morning. 

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Tussing Park Drive, according to Columbus Police. 

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. 

Police said they believe they know who the shooter is. Dispatchers said that person is likely to be arrested, but as of early Tuesday, no arrests have yet been made.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage  

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Crews contain fire at Newark restaurant