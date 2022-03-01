1 critical after shooting in Reynoldsburg

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at 162 Tussing Park Drive, according to Columbus Police.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in Reynoldsburg early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Tussing Park Drive, according to Columbus Police.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

Police said they believe they know who the shooter is. Dispatchers said that person is likely to be arrested, but as of early Tuesday, no arrests have yet been made.