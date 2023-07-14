AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-month-old in Worthington

Kasen Allen was reportedly taken from the Worthington area in a 2004 black Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plate number KAS4505.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued Friday evening for a missing 3-month-old boy who was abducted from Worthington.

Kasen Allen was reportedly taken from the Worthington area in a 2004 black Chevrolet Suburban that was later found crashed and abandoned near Robert Road and Interstate 270 in Hilliard. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Keith Allen, is believed to have fled on foot with the child, according to the alert.

Kasen is described as having brown/black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red onesie.

Keith is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and was last seen wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern with Corona flip-flops.