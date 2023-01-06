Police: 15-year-old charged with firing shots into Beechcroft High School

Police said a 15-year-old was charged but did not say if they were arrested or what charges they face.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old has been charged for allegedly firing shots into Beechcroft High School on Thursday.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the school, located on Beechcroft Road, during school hours on reports of the building being hit by gunfire.

The principal said multiple shots were fired from a black SUV and hit the north side of the building. No shots got through the structure and no one was hurt.

Police said a 15-year-old was charged but did not say if they were arrested or what charges they face.