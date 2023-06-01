Police closer to solving case of missing Whitehall man

Since June 2021, police have searched for clues with few answers until this week when a body was found in West Virginia.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Authorities are awaiting dental records to confirm whether or not a body found in West Virginia this week is that of a man reported missing from central Ohio 18 months ago.

The Whitehall Division of Police are not releasing the name until they have positively identified the man.

Since June 2021, police have searched for clues with few answers until this week: The missing man’s body may have been found in Ohio County, West Virginia.

Police say they have contacted the family to inform them that their loved one may have been found thanks to an anonymous tip.

“In these situations, from my experience, family members really want to locate their loved one. That's the most important part is to be able to know where they are. The rest a little easier knowing they have been found,” Sergeant Jon Earl said.

For the past several days, police have worked with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office using radar and cadaver dogs. They were able to find the body in a grave in a wooded area near some homes.

“The unfortunate circumstances of finding somebody deceased is the worst-case scenario. Being able to locate the person for the family or at least give them some information that we believe is their loved one, it does feel good,” Earl said.

Earl said this is another reminder about no matter how small, every tip matters to a family.

“You might think that what you know isn't a big deal. If you call into the police department and let someone know, it could literally put the case back on track,” Earl said.