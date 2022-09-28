Court docs: Marion County man arrested for sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

According to the affidavit, Hunt drove the 11-year-old to a vacant residence in Marion County, where he inappropriately touched her.

PROSPECT, Ohio — The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl earlier this month.

The sheriff's office said the Marion City Police Department initially opened an investigation on Sept. 8 into an alleged sex offense involving a girl. The Marion County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit took over the case.

According to Marion County Municipal Court records, the girl told detectives that 63-year-old Randall Hunt drove her to a vacant home and inappropriately touched her.

Hunt was charged with gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was indicted on Sept 14 and arraigned five days later. Hunt has pleaded not guilty and posted a $30,000 bond.

Hunt has been ordered to house arrest.

More victims have come forward regarding their interactions with Hunt, according to police.

MCSO is asking anyone who may have been a victim to please contact Detective Christy Utley at 740-382-8244 ext. 5120.