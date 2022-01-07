Better Business Bureau warns consumers of COVID-19 test clinic scams

According to BBB, people were asked to provide credit cards or other personal information in order to receive a test.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio, as well as federal health agencies, are warning consumers about scams involving at-home COVID-19 test kits and testing clinics.

The organization added that the person selling the test doesn't provide information about how the test works, where it is sourced and which health lab processed the test results.

BBB advises consumers to never share personal information with strangers.

The organization also encourages people wanting a COVID-19 test to speak with their doctor or health provider. People can also visit their health department's website.