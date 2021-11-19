Man accused of kidnapping 7-year-old Hardin County girl waives right to hearing

Charles Castle was arrested and charged with the disappearance of Trinity Hurt last week.

HARDIN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old Kenton girl made his first in-person court appearance on Friday.

Hurt was reported missing on Nov. 11 after being last seen in her home on the 600 block of South Leighton Street the night before.

“I woke up and my daughter is not in her bed and I can’t find her,” Trinity Hurt’s mother said to 911 dispatchers saying her daughter was missing.

She was found alive on the night of Nov. 12 in an abandoned home a few miles from where she was last seen thanks to a tip from a long-time Hardin County resident.

Castle, who has a criminal record, including burglary and drug possession, waived his right to a preliminary hearing.