Man accused of kidnapping Hardin County girl appears in court

Trinity Hurt was found alive in a vacant home thanks to a tip given to a school resource officer.

HARDIN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl in Hardin County is made his first court appearance on Monday.

Charles Castle was arrested and charged in connection to the disappearance of Trinity Hurt.

Hurt was reported missing on Nov. 11 after being last seen the previous at her home on the 600 block of South Leighton Street.