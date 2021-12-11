x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

7-year-old girl reported missing from Hardin County found alive

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said Trinity Hurt was found, but did not say where exactly.

KENTON, Ohio — A 7-year-old girl who was reported missing in Hardin County was found alive Friday night.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said Trinity Hurt was found, but did not say where exactly.

Previously, Hurt was reported missing Thursday morning after being last seen Wednesday night at her home on the 600 block of South Leighton Street on Wednesday.

Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced Charles Castle was arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection to Hurt's disappearance. 

Credit: Marion jail

The sheriff's office will announce more details on this case soon.

📱 Download the 10TV mobile app to receive Breaking News updates

Related Articles

In Other News

7-year-old girl reported missing from Hardin County found alive