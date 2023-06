The Columbus Division of Police says the crash happened just after 6 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Interstate 670 Friday evening.

The three people who were injured were taken to Grant Medical Center and their conditions were described as stable.

Police did not say what caused the crash.