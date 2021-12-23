‘Look out for each other’: Lithopolis police chief calls on community in wake of apparent murder-suicide

In wake of the tragic incident, Lithopolis Police Chief Jay Barton wants community members to know: "We're all in this together."

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — An Ohio police chief issued an important reminder to community members, one day after an apparent murder-suicide in Fairfield County that left a family of four dead.

Days before the holiday weekend, a memorial grows outside a Lithopolis home where 29-year-old Kiara Anderson and 30-year-old Joseph Anderson, as well as their two kids, 5-year-old Joseph Anderson Jr. and 2-year-old Jeffery Anderson, were found shot to death.

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape confirmed the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, adding it appears the mother and kids were intentionally killed and Joseph is believed to have taken his own life.

In the wake of the tragic incident, Lithopolis Police Chief Jay Barton shared a statement with community members, emphasizing an important message: “We are all in this together.”

Though the circumstances surrounding the tragedy are still under investigation, Barton said he feels it necessary to remind those struggling with issues related to mental health that help is out there.

“Please don’t hesitate to ask for it,” Barton’s statement to the Lithopolis community reads in part. “Seeking help is not a sign of weakness and there should be no shame or stigma attached.”

Barton thanked the responding agencies, as well as the dispatchers who handled Wednesday’s calls. Additionally, he asked for community members to keep the family of those involved in their thoughts.

“I have personally spoken with some of the family members and one of the toughest parts of this job is telling someone that their loved one is gone,” Barton said. “They are grieving. This community is grieving.”

Sheriff Lape said officials were alerted to the shooting after Joseph reportedly called someone and admitted to what he had done. Investigators said deputies had no previous calls to the address and authorities had no prior contact with the family.

According to Lape, family members are coming to Lithopolis from out of town and out of state.

While the investigation continues and the healing process begins, Barton had a reminder for all impacted by the tragic loss.

“Look out for each other,” said Barton. “If you know someone who is struggling, reach out your hand. If you are struggling, take someone else’s hand. It may sound cliched, but we are all in this together.”

A vigil will take place Dec. 26 at the Applebee’s Grill and Bar, located at 1615 River Valley Cir N. in Lancaster, where Kiara reportedly worked.