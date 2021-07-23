Lithopolis community holds vigil in honor of 9-year-old girl killed in crash

Police said a driver hit the girl and her mother who were operating a produce stand.

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — The Lithopolis community is mourning the loss of a little girl who brought joy to her community.

On Friday night, friends, family, and neighbors gathered at Wilson Park to honor the 9-year-old girl, who died Thursday. They sang songs and joined in prayer as a way to heal.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kim Horton, 67, was driving a Honda Accord westbound on Lithopolis Road near Salem Church Road and drove off the right side of the road. The little girl and her mother were hit while operating their produce stand.

Medics performed life-saving measures on the girl but were not successful and she died at the scene. Her mother was taken to a hospital.

"When I heard the news, it crushed me," said Darrell Brewer, who stopped at the girl's stand earlier in the day. "My wife had an appointment down in Lithopolis and she came home to tell me about this little girl selling produce and waving at everybody as they drove by and she said, 'You've got to see this. We've got to go back down there.'"