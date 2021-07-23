Driver charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Lithopolis crash that killed 9-year-old girl, injured mother

Police say 67-year-old Kim Horton hit the girl and her 38-year-old mother who were operating a produce stand near East Columbus Street in Lithopolis.

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — The driver in a Lithopolis crash that killed a 9-year-old girl and injured her mother has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, the Fairfield County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Police say 67-year-old Kim Horton hit the girl and her 38-year-old mother who were operating a produce stand near East Columbus Street in Lithopolis.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Horton was driving a Honda Accord westbound on Lithopolis Road near Salem Church Road and drove off the right side of the road.

Horton went off the road a second time and was unable to handle a curve, police said.

Medics performed life-saving measures on the girl but were not successful and she died at the scene. Her mother was taken to a hospital.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.