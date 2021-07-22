Girl killed, another person critically injured when car crashes into roadside produce stand in Lithopolis

A girl was killed and another person was injured Thursday when a car crashed into a produce stand on the side of the road in Lithopolis.

A girl was killed and another person was critically injured Thursday when a car crashed into a produce stand on the side of the road in Lithopolis.

It happened around noon on East Columbus Street between Brown Street and Cemetery Road.

According to police, one vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver hit a produce stand being operated on the side of East Columbus Street and then came to a rest after striking a house and a nearby tree. The driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Lithopolis Police Department, Bloom Township Fire Department and the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office are investigating what led to the crash.

No other details were immediately available.