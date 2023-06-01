Linden woman fearful of moving back into home after suspected stolen car crashed through it

Columbus police said the crash is still under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost two weeks ago, a car that Columbus police believed was stolen crashed into a home on the corner of Duxberry and Joyce avenues in the Linden area. The home was left heavily damaged.

Rosemary said she was glad she listened to the voice in her head that day.

“Something just kept on saying 'get up and go',” she said.

According to police, the driver of the Honda and two passengers fled the scene on foot after crashing the car into the house.

On Wednesday, crews were seen repairing the structural damage. Rosemary has lived in the home for 10 years and said no one told her that it was going to be fixed.

"Me seeing them fix this, it's still a scary feeling of me going back in there,” she said. “Is it a possibility that it can happen again?”

Rosemary said if she and her grandkids were home at the time of the crash, they would’ve been sitting in the living room.

“That's my living room and me and my grandkids would've been sitting right there that morning."

She said even when the house is fixed, she has reservations about moving back in. She wants people to realize that actions have consequences, and a choice you make can leave others with repercussions.

"It's actually just really just sad because they could've gotten killed.”

Police say the crash is an ongoing investigation.