2 juvenile armed robbery suspects arrested after stolen-vehicle crash near downtown Columbus

Police say the two juveniles are charged with receiving stolen property.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two juveniles are suspected of robbing someone at gunpoint and taking their vehicle before crashing it into a guardrail near downtown Columbus Tuesday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were notified of a vehicle being stolen around 1:30 p.m. on West Broad Street. The caller told police that someone robbed him at gunpoint and then took his vehicle.

At 5:15 p.m., officers spotted the stolen vehicle and began pursuing it. According to police, the pursuit continued for several minutes before the officers involved used a pursuit technique, the PIT maneuver, to stop the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle then hit the guard rail on Dublin Road under the overpass for Interstate 670, coming to a stop. Two juveniles, described as male, fled the vehicle but were apprehended by police.

Police say they are charged with receiving stolen property.

One officer was involved in an accident during the pursuit and was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.