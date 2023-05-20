Police: House damaged after vehicle crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A house was left heavily damaged in northeast Columbus after a vehicle that police believe to be stolen crashed into it Saturday morning.
Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to a home at the corner of Duxberry Avenue and Joyce Avenue near South Linden at 11:35 a.m. on a report of a vehicle into a structure. According to police, the driver of a Honda fled the scene after crashing the car into the house.
No injuries were reported.
The crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. More information will be added when it's made available.
