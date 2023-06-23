Delaware County woman killed in crash involving semi

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 23 near Irwin Road in Troy Township just before 4 p.m.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Delaware County on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 23 near Irwin Road in Troy Township just before 4 p.m.

The semi driver was traveling south on U.S. 23 while 44-year-old Gina Diloreto, of Delaware, was driving eastbound on Irwin Road.

OSHP said Diloreto ran a stop sign and was hit by the semi. She was pronounced dead at the scene.