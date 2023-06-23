Delaware County woman killed in crash involving semi

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Delaware County on Friday.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 23 near Irwin Road in Troy Township just before 4 p.m.
The semi driver was traveling south on U.S. 23 while 44-year-old Gina Diloreto, of Delaware, was driving eastbound on Irwin Road.
OSHP said Diloreto ran a stop sign and was hit by the semi. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash is under investigation, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.