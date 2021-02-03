Law enforcement officers among next group eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio

Law enforcement officers can receive their vaccines starting on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine announced those who are next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccinations.

The next phase includes workers in child care, funeral services and law enforcement.

“We have the potential to be a carrier to so many people, especially when patrol officers go from call to call to call,” said Sgt. James Fuqua with the Columbus Police Department.

Fuqua told 10TV the job of a police officer is to protect the community from threats you can see and threats you can’t.

Starting on Thursday, Fuqua and other law enforcement officers can receive their vaccines.

“There are so many other factors that we have to worry about and take care of. The vaccine will be one less worry officers will have to think about,” said Fuqua.

10TV also spoke with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost who’s been very vocal about officers getting their vaccinations earlier.

“The leading cause of death last year for officers in the line of duty was COVID-19,” said Yost. “Police officers can’t socially distance, they can’t work from home. Thirty-eight other states have already put officers in line to get early vaccinations, so I’m glad Ohio is a part of that now."

Fuqua doesn’t know which out of the three FDA approved vaccines he’ll get. He said moving forward officers will be more at ease when it comes to potential exposure.