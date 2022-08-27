Family of 6 escapes large house fire that destroyed home near Blacklick

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross was not called to assist.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family of six managed to escape a large fire that destroyed their home near Blacklick Saturday afternoon.

The Columbus Division of Fire received a call about the fire in front of the house on the 800 block of Hanton Way just before 1:40 p.m. Three adults and three children were inside the home at the time.

Neighbors said they saw large flames and heavy smoke coming from the front of the house.

Battalion Chief Jim Sancim said that the adults exited from the second floor of the house and rescued the children soon after.