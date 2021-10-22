Kohl’s looking to fill 2,000 positions at Etna fulfillment center

The hiring event kicked off Thursday and runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday at the company’s e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna.

ETNA, Ohio — Kohl’s is now hiring in an effort to fill more than 2,000 positions at its central Ohio fulfillment center.

The hiring event kicked off Thursday and runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday at the company’s e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna. The event is part of a nationwide effort on behalf of Kohl’s to staff up stores and get people back into the workforce.

According to a release from Kohl’s, fulfillment associates are offered flexible scheduling and store discounts, as well as free onsite healthcare.

10TV spoke with a job placement firm expert, who says the first thing applicants should do is update their resume. Make sure to search for jobs in your skillset and understand the company’s mission before applying.

