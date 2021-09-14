Amazon looking to fill 2,500 positions in Columbus

The company made the announcement on Tuesday, saying hiring is now underway for an additional 9,000 positions across the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon is looking to fill 2,500 full-time and part-time positions in Columbus.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday, saying hiring is now underway for an additional 9,000 positions across the state.

According to a Amazon, the average starting wage is $18 an hour for roles in transportation and fulfillment, with sign on bonuses of up to $2,000 in some areas.

Additionally, full-time employees will be offered comprehensive benefits including health, vision and dental insurance, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, and more.

As part of a recently announced $1.4 billion investment to expand education and workforce skills, the company says it will also pay full college tuition for its front-line employees.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $12 billion and created more than 41,000 positions throughout Ohio.