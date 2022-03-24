Keeping the bugs out of your home this spring

The warm and wet conditions central Ohio is starting to experience are bringing out insects like termites, ants and stinkbugs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Springtime is a welcomed sight for many. It means warm weather is on its way, but it also means bugs are on the way too.

This time of year is a big problem for homeowners. Each year, experts say termites cause an estimated 5 billion dollars in damage to structures because they go unchecked.

"So, now is the time to take action," said Eric Scherzinger with Scherzinger Pest Control.

Scherzinger said there are some simple steps you can take that can keep these insects from coming into your home.

One step is to remove firewood stored near the home. Scherzinger said termites and ants love to hang out in the woodpiles and will have no problem finding your home if the wood is near it.

Scherzinger also said this is a good time of year to trim back the bushes and tree limbs that are next to the house. Insects use these areas as jumping points to get into your home.

Finally, do a site inspection around your home to look for holes in doorways and window screens. Remember, these are small living creatures that can find enterances into the house.

"Taking these small steps now prevent you from having major structural damage done by termites or ants or other pests getting into your house," Scherzinger said.

According to Scherzinger, if you wait too long, a simple fix could turn into a costly repair.