Jury selection underway in William Husel murder trial

Husel is accused of ordering excessive or potentially fatal doses of fentanyl be given to patients under his care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jury selection is underway Monday in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel.

Judge Michael Holbrook has scheduled out three days - if necessary - to try to pare down 73 prospective jurors to a panel of jurors who will hear the case against Husel. Open statements are expected next week.

The trial itself is expected to last seven to eight weeks.

Husel is accused of ordering excessive or potentially fatal doses of fentanyl be given to patients under his care. All of them died. Husel was fired in December of 2018 after an internal hospital investigation raised questions about his patient care.

The central questions in the trial will be:

Did the drugs and the amounts given - and the rate at which they were given - accelerate the deaths of Husel's patients? Prosecutors argue they did.

Husel was indicted in June of 2019. Originally, the doctor was charged with 25 counts of murder. The case was recently pared down to 14 murder charges. Most of those patients received 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl or more.

Husel has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys argue the patients under his care were dying and that Husel was providing them comfort care in their final moments of life.

Judge Michael Holbrook recently ruled that prosecutors would be able to present evidence against Husel of the lesser offense of reckless homicide in addition to the allegations of murder.

Husel's medical license was suspended shortly after his firing. The state medical board has not ruled on the matter. Husel allowed his medical license to expire.