'Nothing that we could do would bring her back' | Family reacts to 11 murder charges against Dr. William Husel being dismissed

11 of the 25 murder charges against Dr. William Husel will be dismissed. A judge indicated he will make it official on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 14 murder charges against Dr. William Husel will remain after 11 of the 25 were dismissed on Friday. This comes three weeks before the start of the trial for the former Mount Carmel doctor accused of killing his patients.

Debbie Jones is the sister of Jan Thomas, one of the 11 cases being dismissed. Jan died in 2015.

“When you pass, that's where you're supposed to be, in a different realm and we don't really dwell on it,” Jones said.

In 2018, more than three years after Jan's death, her family was told by the hospital her death may have been caused by too much fentanyl.

When hearing about her sister's case being one of 11 murder counts prosecutors chose to dismiss, Jones said it’s too late.

“Nothing that we could do would bring her back,” she said.

But she does believe Dr. Husel should pay for what happened.

“I don't think you should ever be a doctor anymore, he should not have his license anymore, he should not be able to practice medicine anymore,” Jones said.

Prosecutors declined to say why they decided to drop the charges three weeks before the start of Husel’s trial.