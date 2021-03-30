JPMorgan Chase CEO, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty to speak Ohio State's 2021 spring graduation

Ohio State is planning to host two in-person ceremonies for 2021 graduates this spring.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase and U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty will be among four speakers at Ohio State's 2021 spring commencement ceremony.

Dimon will serve as the commencement speaker with Beatty, NASA astronaut Ellen Ochoa and chemical engineer Robert Langer as guest speakers.

While Dimon will deliver his commencement speech virtually, Ohio State is planning to host two ceremonies for 2021 graduates at Ohio Stadium.

JPMorgan Chase employs more than 3,000 Ohio State alumni while hiring nearly 100 new Ohio State graduates each year.

Beatty has served as Ohio's Third Congressional District, which includes Ohio State, since 2013, and sits on the House Committee on Financial Services.

Ochoa has been working with NASA since 1988 and became the first Hispanic woman to go to space when she served a nine-day mission on the space shuttle Discovery in 1988.

Langer is a co-founder and board member of Moderna, which is one of the only companies to produce a COVID-19 vaccine. He also has more than 1,400 issued and pending patents and has earned more than 200 awards.