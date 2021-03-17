Ohio State plans to hold 2021 spring commencement in-person at Ohio Stadium

Two ceremonies for 2021 graduates will be held on May 9. Graduates in the 2020 class will be honored in August.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University announced Wednesday it plans to have in-person commencement ceremonies this year.

On May 9, the university will host two ceremonies for 2021 graduates at Ohio Stadium with no more than 13,500 attendees in each to allow for social distancing.

“We are partnering with state and local health officials on a plan to provide our students and their families with the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments safely in person,” Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson said in a release.

Ohio State provided the following safety guidelines for the ceremonies in May:

Two guests can accompany each graduate, and a livestream will be available for those who can’t watch in person. Each pod of three, including the masked graduate, family and/or friends, will be separated by 6 feet from others.

All ticketing will be digital to minimize close interaction, and seating and timed gate entry will be designated ahead of time.

Six-feet distance dots will be placed outside of each Ohio Stadium gate, and graduates and guests must enter together.

Graduates will receive diplomas on their way into the stadium via assigned times.

Spacing limitations mean a small number of graduates and their guests will be seated on the field along with college leaders.

Graduates from 2020 will be honored at a ceremony at Ohio Stadium in August.