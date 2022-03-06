Inflation, increase in need driving food pantry shortages in Columbus

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective sent a letter to two food pantries saying they would not be able to supply smaller pantries at the same level as they have in the past.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shelves inside food pantries are more empty than they were a year ago. Directors say it's because of inflation and the demand for additional needs and help.



“I have seven empty shelves right now. Last year, I would have had zero empty shelves,” said Christopher Schwagger, the pantry manager for Neighborhood Services Inc.



Schwagger said while the need has increased, supplies have not.



“Our meat donations have not changed since 2018. We are doing three times the business we were doing in 2018,” he said.



He loves helping neighbors but admits it's tough sometimes to make sure there's enough for everyone who needs help.



“You have to think about the human element and not just be like, 'Where am I going to source this food?'” Schwagger said.



NSI and Feed the Kids Columbus both get food from the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

Recently, the food bank sent out a letter to the organizations, saying this year it won't be able to supply smaller pantries at the same level they have in the past.

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective said in that statement: