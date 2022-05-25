Mid-Ohio Food Collective, partner agencies work to end food insecurity

MOFC delivers hot meals to a number of Boys and Girls Club locations throughout the day and the families they feed couldn’t be more grateful.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the cost of just about everything continues to rise, there are families in our community who need help. There is no shame in asking for it.

“My experience with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective has been a Godsend,” says Jamie Clinkscale, a grandmother who calls MOFC a blessing. “People don’t really understand that food insecurity is real out here.”

“We need to take that stigma off. There’s nothing wrong with using a pantry, especially when your family is hungry and the worst thing I know as a mother is listening to my child cry or my grandchild cry at night because of hunger,” Clinkscale added.

No child should ever go hungry. That’s why MOFC partners with several organizations throughout our community to provide healthy, nutritious foods free of charge. One of those partners is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Ohio.

“It’s basic needs,” says Doug Wolf, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Ohio. “We all need to have solutions to the basic needs no matter our circumstances and the environment we’re in. We’re just pleased that our families trust us enough to create an environment in which we are empowering and enabling young people to reach their full potential."

“Like any parent, myself included, we want our young people to get their homework done and study, we want them to be active and we want them to eat a healthy meal,” Wolf said.

Through their partnership with MOFC, the Boys and Girls Clubs can meet all those needs. When the school year ends, that partnership becomes even more critical.

“For some young people, the primary source of their food is the school day,” says Wolf.