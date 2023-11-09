2 killed in crash on exit ramp from I-270 west to Sawmill Road

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on the exit ramp to Sawmill Road from the westbound lanes of Interstate 270.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people died after a crash on Interstate 270 in northwest Columbus on Monday

Columbus police said a 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer was traveling west on I-270 just before the Sawmill Road exit ramp. The driver of the TrailBlazer drifted to the left and struck the concrete median.

The driver then drove to the right and struck an overhead street light.

Police said the driver was ejected out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside the TrailBlazer was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with injuries that were life-threatening and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not released the names of the people involved.

The westbound lanes of I-270 are closed between Sawmill Road and U.S. 23 for several hours before being reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.