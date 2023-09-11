Motorcyclist killed, driver injured in Perry County crash

The motorcyclist, identified as 56-year-old Dennis Hewitt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being struck head-on by a vehicle on state Route 37 in Perry County Sunday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of state Route 37 and state Route 668 in Jackson Township around 5:20 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A Chevrolet Trax was reportedly headed eastbound behind a Chevrolet Silverado when traffic began to slow. The driver of the Trax failed to stop and crashed into the left rear of the Silverado before crossing the center line and striking a Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle head-on, OSHP says.

The motorcyclist, identified as 56-year-old Dennis Hewitt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Trax sustained minor injuries, according to OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

