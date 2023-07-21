Hollywood Casino hotel plans revitalize hope for development of west Columbus

Plans were announced to build a 200-room hotel at Hollywood Casino in west Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the Hollywood Casino in Columbus was originally built more than 10 years ago, there were hopes it would drive more business to the west side of the city. However, it's seemed like the opposite, most recently with Westland Mall closing its doors for good earlier this year.

People who live and work in the area continue to wonder what will come of that site and what direction the community is headed.

John Evans delivered the latest edition of the Westside Messenger Friday morning at M&S Carry Out, located about a half mile from Hollywood Casino. He’s lived here for 20 years.

“I’ve seen a lot of decline. I’ve seen a lot of people who want to build the west side up. A lot of people know what’s wrong with it and want to fix that, but I don’t see anything actually happening,” he said.

He heard the news about the new hotel plans next to Hollywood Casino down the road.

“I’m cautiously optimistic. I mean you would think that would bring some people in some better things in that area of town. The reason I’m cautiously optimistic is because there were all those promises before the casino came when the vote came to decide to have a casino or not, and none of those promises that I saw came true. Nothing," Evans said.

M&S Carry Out owner Ali Elkit hopes this drives more business.

“I believe that it’s going to get busy – as they are talking about over 200 rooms it’s going to be. So I believe it’s going to be busy for the west side area,” Elkit said.

The casino was annexed from Franklin Township to the city of Columbus when it was constructed. Across the street is the south side of the Westland Mall – which for now remains part of Franklin Township.

“What happens [at the casino] affects what happens here,” said Franklin Township Trustee John Fleshman.

He said he is hopeful this new economic development of the hotel drives more development.

“Right now, if you come here, you can’t stay here. If you can stay here, you can play here. If you can play here, what economic means are you going to have in and around here?” Fleshman said.

He said this hotel could change the dynamics and give way to the development many have been waiting for.

The groundbreaking on the hotel is expected within the next few months.