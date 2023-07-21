Hollywood Casino unveils renderings of new 200-room hotel

The 150,000 square-foot hotel is expected to be built over the next year, with the groundbreaking taking place between October and December.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Plans are in place for a new hotel to be built at Hollywood Casino in west Columbus.

Renderings of the future hotel were revealed on Friday.

The casino announced it has an agreement with the Columbus Building & Construction Trades Council to build the hotel. Permitting for the project is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The new hotel will feature 200 rooms, including suites, an additional food and beverage option, expanded conference and meeting space, fitness center and an outdoor seating terrace.

The 150,000-square-foot hotel is expected to be built over the next year, with the groundbreaking taking place between October and December.

According to a release, the hotel will bring temporary construction jobs and create about 100 permanent jobs within the hotel once it is complete.

Hollywood Casino was opened in 2009 and features 1,700 slot machines, 70 table games and the largest poker room in central Ohio.

