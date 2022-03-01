Blue Jackets to host 'Hockey Is For Everyone' night to celebrate diversity, inclusion

The club will celebrate diversity and inclusion in the sport when they host the New Jersey Devils on March 1.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets will be celebrating diversity and inclusion in hockey with their "Hockey Is For Everyone" night next month.

The club will celebrate diversity and inclusion in the sport when they host the New Jersey Devils on March 1.

During pregame warmups, the players will use a special rainbow Pride tape on their sticks as a way of supporting the LGBTQ community.

Autographed Pride-taped hockey sticks will be available to bid on with the proceeds benefitting the "You Can Play Project," which aims to promote safety and inclusion in all sports.

Fans can bid on the sticks on the sticks here or text CBJAUCTION to 76278. The auction begins on March 1 at 9 a.m.

A limited number of "Hockey Is For Everyone" pucks used during the warmups will also be on sale at the Blue Jackets Foundation Kiosk on the main concourse for $40 each.

The Blue Jackets will also recognize central Ohio organizations that support hockey players, veterans and others with physical limitations and disabilities.