Hilliard police give tips for staying safe during trick or treat

Local law enforcement share insight on how to stay safe this Halloween.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Before you go trick-or-treating with your family this Halloween, Hilliard police shared their best tips for keeping your family safe, from candy to traffic.

“You're either handing out candy or you're collecting candy, so it's a great time of year for everyone,” said Hilliard police Sgt. Christopher Settles.

Sergeant Settles recommends checking your kids’ candy and throwing out anything that looks suspicious, including homemade baked goods.

“Our recommendation is obviously any type of treat your child is given, obviously pre-packaged. We don't want to see any home packaged,” said Settles.

He explained that police are more concerned with traffic and keeping your kids safe going from door to door. He recommends wearing bright clothing or wearing brightly colored glow sticks, as well as making sure your child’s costume doesn’t obstruct their walking or eyesight.

When it comes to routes, Settles said to stick to neighborhoods that are well-lit and that your family is familiar with. He encourages sticking to small groups and sharing your location on your phone with friends and family.

“Use the sidewalk, please don't cut through yards, you don't know what yard you're cutting through, maybe there's a dog that's on an invisible fence and now you're in that dog's area and let's not take those risks,” said Settles. “I like to keep the groups maybe three to five kids in a group, it's more manageable, it seems to be a lot safer that way.”

Most importantly, he warned to be aware of traffic and stay out of the streets.