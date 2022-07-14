Hilliard man sentenced to 30 months in prison for death of infant son

Authorities said 2-month-old Rhaden Schumacher died from fentanyl intoxication in 2019. Rhaden's mother was also sentenced last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was sentenced to 30 months in prison after his son died of fentanyl intoxication.

Ehren Schumacher, now 42 years old, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of endangering children in May. Charges of reckless homicide and possession of drugs were dropped.

According to a release from Hilliard police, on Sept. 1, 2019, officers investigated a report of an unresponsive infant in the 4700 block of Jeannette Road.

Police say 2-month-old Rhaden Schumacher was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation by Hilliard police and the Franklin County Coroner's Office found that Rhaden's death was "due to fentanyl intoxication as a result of his parent's actions."

The court will consider judicial release for Schumacher in one year "provided adequate institutional adjustment" according to the court filing.

The child's mother, Hazel Piuri who is now 35 years old, was sentenced in October also to 30 months in prison. She pleaded guilty in August to one count of endangering children while two counts of possession of drugs were dropped. The court will also consider judicial release for her in Oct. 2022.

Both will also be on one to three years of post-release control once they are out of prison.