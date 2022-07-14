Police: 2 men found dead inside east Columbus home

Police say the victims were found after a caregiver couldn't make contact with a client and a relative found both men.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after two men were found dead inside an east side home Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a caregiver showed up to the residence in the 900 block of Kelton Avenue around 12:45 p.m. looking for their client.

The caregiver couldn't get into the home and called a relative of the client. The relative then found both victims.

Police said the homicide unit has been called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.