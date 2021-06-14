Hilliard City Council votes to expand non-discrimination ordinance to protect LGBTQ+ community members

Currently, Ohio law bans employers, landlords, and those providing public accommodations from discriminating against people based on race, sex, or disability, but does not prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender expression.

“I think folks often believe that discrimination is not an issue - they hear stories, but sometimes they think it’s not actually happening in their city,” said Kat Callahan, who spoke during the meeting and said her children attended Hilliard City Schools. “So my question to you would be, if it’s not an issue, then what’s the harm in passing the ordinance?”