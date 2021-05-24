Teenager dead, man injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A male teenager was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in Franklinton on Monday.
Columbus police say the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near West Broad Street and North Guilford Avenue.
Police say the teenager was found dead at the scene. The man was able to make it roughly a mile before he was found in the 200 block of South Princeton Avenue.
Police say the teenager and the man are believed to be relatives.
The name of the teenager who died has not been released.
Officials have not released any information on a suspect.
This is a developing story.