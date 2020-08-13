Guests at Columbus Zoo can see giraffe calf beginning Friday

The male Masai giraffe calf was born on June 28 to mother Zuri and father Enzi.

Guests will be able to get a glimpse of the giraffe calf born this summer beginning on August 14.

According to the zoo, the calf bonded with his mother behind the scenes before being introduced to other members of the herd.

The zoo says Zuri and the calf have indicated that they are ready to access the full feeding yard in the Heart of Africa savanna.