New ice skating rink coming to Dublin

The new rink at the Riverside Crossing Park is set to open on Friday.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The City of Dublin announced a new ice skating rink is opening this week.

The ice rink will be at Riverside Crossing Park in the lower plaza on the east side of the Dublin Link bridge.

The 3,200 square-foot rink will open this Friday. The rink will be open:

Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m.

Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

The rink will also have special holiday hours:

Dec. 20-30 from noon to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m.

Closed on Christmas

New Year's Eve from noon to 5 p.m.

New Year's Day from 3 to 9 p.m.

The ice rink will be open until mid-March 2022.

Admission is $10 a person and includes skate rental. People are allowed to bring in their own skates, but admission will still be $10.