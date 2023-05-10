Gov. DeWine provides details on Ohio's distracted driving law, enhanced enforcement efforts

Starting Thursday, Oct. 5, law enforcement will be able to issue citations to drivers who are distracted driving.

OHIO, USA — Governor Mike DeWine is holding a press conference Thursday morning to provide details on the impact of Ohio's distracted driving law over the past six months. He will also announce enhanced enforcement efforts by the Ohio State Highway Patrol to reduce distracted driving crashes.

In addition to Gov. DeWine, Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety Andy Wilson, OSHP Colonel Charles Jones, 10TV's Dom Tiberi and Lamont Shelton with the Ohio Department of Transportation will be present for the press conference.

On Jan. 3, Gov. DeWine signed Senate Bill 288, which strengthened laws related to distracted driving. The law went into effect on April 4 with a six-month grace period that allowed drivers to become accustomed to the law.

Starting Oct. 5, law enforcement will be able to issue citations to drivers who are distracted driving. The law allows people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. It specifically prohibits drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone.

The legislature comes with some exceptions, such as if they are stopped at a red light, using a speakerphone function without holding the phone, or holding phones to their ears for calls but not using texting or typing functions.

Here are the penalties if the law is violated:

1st offense in two years: 2 points assessed to driver's license, up to a $150 fine .*

* Completion of a distracted driving course can help avoid the fine and points.

Last year, 10TV sports anchor Dom Tiberi testified in support of the legislation. Dom lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a distracted driving crash on Sept. 17, 2013.

Since then, the Tiberis and their 10TV family have been on a mission to teach young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.