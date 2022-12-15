Lawmakers approve bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving

The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense, implements a "single swipe" policy and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at electronic devices.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers signed a bill Thursday morning that would prohibit Ohioans from using phones or other electronic communication devices while driving.

The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense, implements a "single swipe" policy and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at an "electronic wireless communications device," with certain exceptions.

State Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) said the bill is a victory for Ohio.

“Today we made history in the Ohio legislature by passing effective legislation that is going to save lives. I want to thank our colleagues in both chambers for moving this legislation and prioritizing safety,' said Abrams, who is a co-sponsor of the bill.

From 2013 to 2019, more than 91,000 distracted driving crashes occurred the state, according tot he Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crashes resulted in 47,000 injuries and 305 deaths.

Earlier this year, 10TV sports anchor Dom Tiberi testified in support of the legislation. Dom lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a distracted driving crash on Sept. 17, 2013.

Since then, the Tiberis and their 10TV family have been on a mission to teach young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

Maria's Message was created and Dom has delivered her message to 150 schools throughout Ohio.

Dom has led the charge in teaching high school students – some just about to get their license – what an important responsibility driving is.

Maria Tiberi Foundation Simulator Labs have been installed at Tolles Career and Technical Center and Eastland Career Center. A third simulator lab is in the process of being installed at Fort Hayes career center.