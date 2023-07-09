McDonald’s restaurants, Coca-Cola partner to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

The limited-edition sleeves are in partnership with Coca-Cola and can be bought at McDonald's for $6.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As college football begins, McDonald’s customers can show their support for both Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio (RMHC) and the Buckeyes through the Sleeves for Support Program.

Customers can purchase insulated beverage sleeves, specifically designed to hold 30-ounce cups from McDonald's. The limited-edition sleeves are in partnership with Coca-Cola and can be bought for $6.

“Once again Coca-Cola has provided our guests with an exciting opportunity to support families who use Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio,” said Mike Telich, owner/operator McDonald’s restaurants in the Columbus area. “Not only do these insulated sleeves keep your drinks colder longer, but more importantly every purchase raises money to support RMHC and the families they serve.”

Last year, the central Ohio McDonald’s and Coca-Cola partnership contributed $96,000 to Ohio RMHC.