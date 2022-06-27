2 injured, including child, in crash outside of northwest Columbus Texas Roadhouse

Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Bethel Road Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An adult and a child were injured in a crash outside of a Texas Roadhouse in northwest Columbus on Monday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to the 1500 block of Bethel Road around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a crash. Police found the adult and child injured at the scene.

The adult was taken to Riverside Medical Center in critical condition. The child was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital for treatment. Police described their condition as stable.