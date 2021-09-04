Former Ohio State RB Bri'onte Dunn indicted on kidnapping and drug charges

Dunn is facing a nine-count indictment.

Former Ohio State running back Bri'onte Dunn is facing nine counts in an indictment filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Dunn pleaded not guilty Monday to the charges including kidnapping, corrupting others with drugs, abduction, tampering with evidence, two counts of possession of drugs and three counts of trafficking in drugs.

According to an affidavit filed by Grandview Heights police, officers were called to a home in January on Junction Way, near Yard Street, for a woman who was suffering an apparent overdose.

She was given Narcan, regained consciousness and taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Police said Dunn was detained and officers found approximately 20 grams of cocaine in his jacket while executing search warrants.

Joe Landusky, Dunn's attorney, told 10TV Dunn is innocent of all charges.

Landusky said Dunn and the woman had been dating and Dunn was the one who called 911.

Dunn is out of jail on a $20,000 recognizance bond.