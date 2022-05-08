Floor damage at venue results in Pickerington North prom moving outside

The Violet Township Fire Department received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday about the reported damage at The Wigwam Event Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prom was disrupted for Pickerington High School North students Saturday night after part of the venue’s floor sustained structural damage.

The Violet Township Fire Department received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday about the reported damage at The Wigwam Event Center, located on Blacklick-Eastern Road NW.

Fire officials told 10TV crews discovered a “bowl” shape in the middle of the floor. There were no reported injuries.

Students were moved outside under a tent as an abundance of caution while crews inspected the damage, according to The Wigwam’s Facebook post.

The post went on to say, “The safety of our guests is always our utmost concern and we appreciate the cooperation of every student and guest here tonight. We are certain that this night will be memorable for everyone.”

Fire officials said that crews are reinforcing the floor.